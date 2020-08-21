MAKING HEADLINES
Berkeley Springs braces for rallies
The Morgan County Courthouse in Berkeley Springs will close an hour early today so employees there can leave before 2 rallies begin.
The 4 p.m. closing was recommended by local law enforcement.
A Black Lives Matter rally will be held at the Berkeley Springs State Park from 6 to 8 tonight. An event flier promises music, refreshments, local speakers and social distancing.
Meanwhile, A 2nd rally has grown up in response. The Mountaineer Warrior Alliance has said motorcycle groups will come to Berkeley Springs to ensure the Black Lives Matter protestors are peaceful and don’t “dishonor” the American flag or damage property.
Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer has said his deputies are prepared to ensure public safety downtown tonight.
Romney woman arrested
A Romney woman was arrested after a raid in a Westernport, Md., home this week apparently broke upa burglary ring.
Tianna A Haslacker, 26, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia for controlled dangerous substances, known in Maryland as CDS.
Allegany County deputies culminated a 2-month investigation in the Westernport and George’s Creek area with a search warrant on a Front Street property in Westernport Tuesday morning.
There they found Austin Michael Harrison, 22, and Meredith Margaret Lynn Grimm, 20. The pair were each charged with 1st-degree burglary, 4th-degree dwelling burglary and theft of $1,500 to $2,500.
Also: Area fire squads responded to a camper fire at Wapocoma Campground on River Road Thursday … Hampshire County had another positive COVID-19 case reported Wednesday, the 89th; 5 are active.
THIS WEEKEND
'Prom' set to boogie off
The prom event rescheduled from July 17 will be held Saturday from 7-11 p.m. at Bigg Riggs’ farm in Augusta. Bigg Riggs will be handling all of the food, and attendees will be screened and have their temperatures checked before entering the event to keep everyone as safe as possible.
Also on Saturday: The River House in Capon Bridge is holding a socially-distanced “Community Art Paint Night” Saturday from 5-6 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. in the art yard. Folks interested in participating should register in advance using the link on The River House’s website, https://www.theriverhousewv.org/.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
In the details …
How well do you know your Hampshire architecture? Nick Carroll and Emma June Grosskopf take a look around the county.
We’ll also cover:
• How the real estate market here is booming.
• The school system’s plans for returning to class Sept. 8
• The new look of the Rio Turtle.
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
