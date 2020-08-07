MAKING HEADLINES
Eastern restarts presidential search
The Board of Governors at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has passed on both candidates it interviewed last month become the college’s next president.
Matthew S. McGraw interviewed July 21 and Herbert H.J. Riedel followed suit the next day. The board of governors was then supposed to meet on July 23 to make its choice to replace Charles Terrell, who announced his plan to leave earlier this year.
Instead, the board chose neither and said the search will resume. Terrell has agreed to stay on until Dec. 31.
McGraw is associate vice president of institutional effectiveness and academic services at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge, Va. Riedel is president of Aleph 1 Enterprises in St. Stephen, S.C., and former president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Ala.
Hot-spots: Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that the state will commit $6 million to the Kids Connect program, providing over 1,000 wireless locations around the state to help with Internet access for virtual learning.
These wireless locations will all be installed by the start of school on Sept. 8, Justice said, and will be at 688 elementary schools in the state, 255 libraries, 32 colleges and 31 state parks.
Remembering Johnny: Visitation for Jonathan Adams, murdered near Augusta in mid-July, is being held this afternoon in West Hartford, Ct. A funeral for him will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with burial to follow Fairview Cemetery.
COVID-19 update: Hampshire County had 1 more positive case identified Wednesday, bringing the active total to 8 and the overall total to 76.
