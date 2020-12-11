MAKING HEADLINES
COVID: Another death, more outbreaks
Hampshire County recorded its 5th death from COVID-19 Thursday and reported a new outbreak among 25 people who attended a birthday party recently.
In addition, outbreaks involving school staff, Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s extended-care unit and Potomac Center’s adult residential facilities have new cases.
As of Thursday afternoon Hampshire County had 191 active cases with 13 hospitalizations.
• The death is a 90-year-old woman at HMH’s unit. She was 1 of 5 residents and 4 employees there who tested positive for the virus.
• Nine people who attended the private party held at a church have tested positive. The Health Department did not release more information about when or where the party occurred to protect the identities of participants.
• Two employees and 3 residents of Hampshire Place have tested positive. Hampshire Place is 1 of the adult group homes Potomac Center operates in Romney.
• In the school system, additional staff at Romney, Capon Bridge and Augusta elementary schools have tested positive.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione said the schools began implementing a plan for the staff to telework on Thursday (Dec. 10) and it will continue through Dec. 23, meaning students will not be back in the buildings until after Christmas break.
THIS WEEKEND
FNB holding on-the-go Christmas party
FNB Bank will hold its 80th annual Christmas party Saturday with a drive-through event at the main branch, due to the pandemic.
The 1-to-3 p.m. event will be held outdoors, whether it’s sunny or wet.
Families can line up their vehicles on School Street then proceed up Rosemary Lane to FNB’s drive-through lanes. Attendees must stay in their cars.
Also: The Hampshire County Public Library has grab-and-go kits for kids to decorate Christmas trees (think upside-down ice cream cones), available until supplies run out.
