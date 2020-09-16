Who's who in the pictures:
1 Stringent cleaning practices ensure the safety of HHS students.
2 Aiden Shanholtz is ready to start 4th grade at SES.
3Ella Phillips is in 2nd grade at RES.
4 Brooklyn (2nd grade at AES) and Gavin Kline (9th grade) are learning virtually this fall.
5 Elyse Phillips is geared up to start 1st grade at RES.
6 Taylor Dice is dressed for success on her 1st day of 4th grade at SES.
7 1st grader Braylon Barnes is masked up and ready to head to RES.
8 Ryleigh Lewis has good “vibes” on her 1st day of 10th grade.
9 Leigha Simms starts 2nd grade at AES COVID-style.
10 AES 4th grader Liam Musselman makes the best of the COVID rules with Mrs. Omps.
11 Lexus Whetzel is in 7th grade at RMS.
12Abigail Catlett (1st grade) is all smiles heading back to AES.
13Maddie Fleming (6th grade, CBMS) practices at-home learning.
14 7th grade Colten Fleming of CBMS
15 Brianna Raigner just started 10th grade.
16Izabelle Dow, 5th grade at AES
17Janeen Ruble is starting 8th grade learning virtually.
18 Naomi McKinney, 11th grade
19 RMS welcomes back 7th grader Ethan Dow.
20Robert Tate is starting 2nd grade this year.
21 Wyatt Shoemaker (2nd grade, RES) shows off his 1st day outfit.
22Bryson and Caden Richardson were prepared to head back to RMS.
23 Kady Ganoe, 7th grader at RMS.
24 A bulletin board at SES reads, “We can’t mask our love for our students.”
25 Jaelyn Hirschberg is smiling inside as she starts 7th grade at RMS.
26 Hunter Garrett is a 6-year-old starting at CBES.
27 Samuel Short is one of CBMS’ newest 7th graders.
28AES welcomes Taven Pearce as one of their new 1st graders.
29Senior Cody Eaton starts his last year as a high schooler.
30 9-year-old Jaydon McDonald joins the ranks of SGES this fall.
31 Elijah Hedrick is excited about starting his 1st day of 1st grade at AES.
32 Audrey McDonald (5 years old) is at SGES this fall.
33 At SES, Ms. Weaver’s 4th grade class is masked up and following the rules.
342 HHS seniors debate where they’re going to sit for lunch.
35 Addalynn Dunford is pumped about her 1st day of 1st grade at SGES.
36 Haley Benson smiles about being a 3rd grader at CBES.
37 Chris Cowgill, a senior this year, is ready for virtual learning.
38A camo mask completes Myron Whetzel’s back-to-school outfit (Kindergarten, RES).
39 Gannon Rizer is a kindergarten student at SGES this fall.
40Daniella Park (7th grade, RMS) wears a shirt with an inspiring message for the 2020-21 school year: “You got this.”
41 An SES student has his temperature checked by a teacher before entering the classroom.
42 Trey is in Mrs. Cheshire’s kindergarten class at AES.
43 Taelyn is in Mrs. Funk’s 1st grade class at AES this year.
44 Riley Combs grins before her 1st day of kindergarten at AES.
45 Riley Combs and Toby Metzler are ready to tackle their 1st day of kindergarten at AES.
46Carter Smith, 7th grade at CBMS
47Aleeah Garrett, 3, of Capon Bridge was happy to be home alone again.
48 Shaye Devore, a 4th grader at AES, is ready to get back to school.
49 Bryce Pyles is one of the newest 1st graders at AES.
50 Bryson Smith is going into 4th grade at CBES.
51Jennings Simpson is packed and ready to start his 1st day of kindergarten at SES.
52 Reed Pyles, 3rd grade at AES
53 Mikalaya Simpson is in 2nd grade this fall at SES.
54 Julianna Cannon (10th grade), Summer Ritchie (11th grade), Jordan Gray (9th grade), Ava Gray (6th grade at RMS) and Jaxen Gray (3rd grade at AES)
55 Kinley Rule is 4 years old and starting Pre-K at AES.
56Mason Chenoweth is starting 5th grade at AES. His sign says, “My last first day at Romney Elementary School. Look out, 5th grade, here I come, COVID-style.”
57 Students and staff social distance in the halls at CBMS.
