SPORTS
Friday night lights on new turf
The Frankfort Falcons make the flight to battle the Trojans tonight on the brand-new-and-improved Rannells Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and Hampshire High School’s pandemic spectator rules will be observed,
Also: Saturday sees the HHS girls and boys soccer squads squaring up against Jefferson. The JV boys team will play at 9 a.m., while the varsity squad kicks off at 10:30 a.m. The varsity girls will be geared up for a 12:30 p.m. start time, and the JV girls finish out a day of Trojan soccer at 2:30 p.m.
MAKING HEADLINES
Labor Day means closings
If you haven’t remembered, Monday’s Labor Day means all government offices — from federal to local — will be closed.
No mail will be delivered. (The Review office will be closed too).
Also: An emu has been sighted on the loose in the High View area. Two weeks ago an emu was spotted in the Kirby area…. The House of the Setting Son announced that it will be open this fall for its annual scarefest. … The County Commission will again hear about the low-water toll bridge that connects Green Spring and Oldtown, Md., at its regular meeting Tuesday.
THIS WEEKEND
‘Wildlife’ theme for virtual story time
The Hampshire County Public Library continues with their ever-popular virtual story times, with today’s event held on the HCPL Facebook page at 1 p.m. Today’s theme is “National Wildlife Day,” and grab bags for the theme will be available on the table outside the library in Romney.
On Saturday: At 10 a.m., the sold-out chicken BBQ fundraiser for the Capon Bridge Ruritan Club will be held in Capon Bridge.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Making hay
We’ll take you inside a time-honored tradition that’s a staple of the Hampshire agriculture economy.
We’ll also cover:
• The start of a new football season on artificial turf, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
• Grand jury indictments from the September term.
• The first day of school
