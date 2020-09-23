Johnny Reb
Editor:
You never worry what shape this country is in, but worry about taking away my guns. But I have never killed anyone or do I bother anyone. Everyone is the same to me no matter the color. For all lives matter and we need to just get along. I don’t bother anyone and mind my own business, yet you never had any dealings with me, but yet you talk about me? So please leave this old Johnny Reb alone. Everything I have I work for it and no one gave it to me and you don’t like it. So if you say I have never worked, how do you? I’m an American citizen, a native West Virginian and a veteran and you still don’t like me, so the hell with you. I’m an American, red, white, blue and also gray so kiss my rebel butt.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.