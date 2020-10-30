MAKING HEADLINES
COVID cases soar here
The number of positive COVID-19 tests in Hampshire County shot up by 17 in the last 4 days, pushing the schools into Yellow Status — and probably headed for more restrictive measures.
The state categorized the county as yellow Thursday morning after Hampshire reported 2 positives Wednesday and 3 each on Monday and Tuesday.
But, Hampshire County Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said, 9 more cases surfaced Thursday.
“We’re going to have a record day today,” she said.
Yellow status mandates face coverings for grades 3-5 on buses and where social distancing can’t be maintained; face coverings for grade 6 and up at all times and cancels any assemblies.
If the county moves into Gold Status, all students grade 3 or higher will be required to wear masks. Athletic contests would be limited to only other Gold Status opponents and attendance would be restricted to parents and guardians only.
Trick or treat, folks
It’s Halloween Saturday. Both Capon Bridge and Romney have set trick-or-treat hours for 6 to 8 p.m. in the respective towns.
Treat-givers should turn on their porch lights to let the costumed tricksters know who’s participating. Parents are urged to keep in mind what’s safe during the pandemic.
Also …
• Early voting ends Saturday. You can still vote at the Courthouse in Romney until 4 p.m. this afternoon or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Set your clocks back an hour to return to standard time.
THIS WEEKEND
Scare up some fun
Halloween has plenty of opportunities for both scares and treats tonight and Saturday.
The House of the Setting Sun in Green Spring is open for the last 2 nights of its run from 7:30 to 11 tonight and Saturday. Tonight’s visit can be by glowstick only for an extra-scary time.
Kids can go door to door trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Romney and Capon Bridge or they can check out trunk-or-treat
• Springfield United Methodist Church and Springfield Fire Company from 6 to 8
• Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center’s parking lot on Grassy Lick Road from 5:30 to 6:30
• Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s campus from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for a drive-through
• ACT 1st Federal Credit Union at Main and School streets in Romney from 6 to 8
• Romney Town Hall where the Police Department will provide drive-through trick-or-treat bags from 6 to 8
• Living Waters Church, 155 Cold Stream Road in Capon Bridge from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Jim Townsend in concert
Classically trained pianist and composer Jim Townsend is a Hampshire native who, as a composer, tries to paint the landscape he grew up in with sound.
He’ll be on the River House stage in Capon Bridge for a 2 p.m. Sunday concert. Tickets are $12
SPORTS
Trojans take key volleyball match
Hampshire swept Jefferson 25-20, 25-15 and 25-18 Thursday on the HHS home court to claim the top seed in the 3-team sectional tournament.
Jefferson had won their earlier match, but Hampshire’s dominance Thursday night gave the Trojans the margin-of-victory tiebreaker and home-court advantage. Jefferson will play Washington for the right to face the Trojans a 3rd time.
Pioneers 2nd in PVL
Romney won the battle of Hampshire County, only to fall to East Hardy Thursday night in the Potomac Valley League volleyball championships.
The Pioneers battled past their cross-county rivals, the Capon Bridge Bobcats, in 3 games, 25-20, 18-25 and 25-21.
That sent the Pioneers into the final against East Hardy, who swept to the PVL title scoring 25-14 and 25-17 wins over RMS.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Election winners
We’ll tell you how the big local races turned out. Will the fire and libraries both pass?
We’ll also cover:
• The surge in COVID cases in Hampshire County.
• The ins and outs of Hunting and Hampshire County 2020, our annual special section
• Our annual salute to veterans
