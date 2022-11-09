Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Thursday, Nov. 10, Romney: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Veterans appreciation day – free lunch for all veterans dining in the Romney Center, compliments of the VFW Post 1101
Monday, Nov. 11, Romney: Center is closed for Veterans Day
Monday, Nov. 14, Romney: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Game Day
Menus
• Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, Nov. 10 – Lasagna with tomato meat sauce and cheese, garlic bread, green beans, cake with fruit topping
Friday, Nov. 11 – Closed for Veterans Day
Monday, Nov. 14 – Hobo beans, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, corn bread, peach crisp
Tuesday, Nov. 15 – Baked fish tail, brown rice, California blend veggies, salad greens with tomatoes, fruit cocktail
Wednesday, Nov. 16 – Meatloaf, boiled potatoes, cooked spinach, wheat bread, applesauce and cookie
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, Nov. 10 – Lasagna with tomato meat sauce and cheese, garlic bread, green beans, cake with fruit topping
Monday, Nov. 14 – Hobo beans, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, corn bread, peach crisp
Wednesday, Nov. 16 – Meatloaf, boiled potatoes, cooked spinach, wheat bread, applesauce and cookie
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 10 – Lasagna with tomato meat sauce and cheese, garlic bread, green beans, cake with fruit topping
Friday, Nov. 11 – Closed for Veterans Day
Tuesday, Nov. 15 – Baked fish tail, brown rice, California blend veggies, salad greens with tomatoes, fruit cocktail
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Nov. 11 – Closed for Veterans Day
Tuesday, Nov. 15 – Baked fish tail, brown rice, California blend veggies, salad greens with tomatoes, fruit cocktail
* * *
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
* * *
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
* * *
Administrative offices — 304-822-4097
* * *
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.