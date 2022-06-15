Thought: “Be good to yourself today, just for the joy of it.” – Donald Wright. We all deserve a little lift.
The Decoration at Rock Oak Cemetery will be this Sunday, June 19. The Bean Settlement Church will have a memorial service at 11 a.m., with Sunday School at 10 a.m. After the memorial service at 11, there will be a covered dish dinner in the fellowship hall. Bring a covered dish and spend some time in fellowship; all are welcome.
The gardens are growing well this year, and with the current price of food, we need to save all we can. Gas is now at almost $5 a gallon. I have never seen prices for food and gas like this.
School is out for the summer, but we turn around twice and the children will be back in school again. It seems to me that time is flying by so fast.
We have been getting a good bit of rain lately.
Happy anniversary wishes to Lyle and Brenda Daugherty. They celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 8th.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty and Ward, Holly, Marissa and Gracie Simmons recently enjoyed vacationing in Florida.
The Daugherty Reunion was held on Sunday, June 12 at the home of Janet Shingleton. A nice crowd attended. There was lots of delicious food and great fellowship. A special thanks to Janet for being a wonderful host.
The Bethel Baptist Church will be having Vacation Bible School on July 11-15 at 6:30 p.m. each night. All are welcome.
I see posts on Facebook about the Rio Fun Fair happening again this year. The Rio Fun Fair will be July 1 and 2. The parade is July 1 at 6:30 p.m., and there will be lots of fun things to follow. There will be lots of good eats. Come and support your local fire company.
Deepest sympathy to all that have lost loved ones, and get well to all of those that are currently sick.
If you have any news, please call and let us know. Thank you. Until next time, God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.