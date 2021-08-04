WINCHESTER — About 100 people rallied outside the entrance to Winchester Medical Center on Monday afternoon, protesting Valley Health’s mandate that all employees be vaccinated for Covid-19.
The protest featured signs like “My body my choice,” supportive honks from some passing vehicles, shouted jeers from others, and a small counter-protest.
In all, Winchester police said, the demonstration was peaceful.
Two weeks ago Valley Health — which owns the Winchester hospital, Hampshire Memorial and 4 others — said all employees and affiliated doctors must be vaccinated by Nov. 1 or face suspension or termination.
The healthcare provider employs 6,300 people. When it issued the mandate, 2,000 employees were still unvaccinated. In 2 weeks that has dropped to 1,700.
But also in the last 2 weeks, the Valley Health Workers Association has formed in response to the vaccine mandate.
Brittany Watson, one of the organizers, has been a registered nurse at Winchester Medical Center for eight years. She said the mandate is taking away her choice to have a say about her body and her health.
“I think everybody should have a choice what they want to do,” protest organizer Brittany Watson told the Winchester Star.
Watson said she is willing to lose her job if she has no choice other than to be vaccinated.
Some protestors Monday said they are concerned the Valley Health policy will lead to other local firms requiring their workers be vaccinated.
CEO Mark Nantz said Valley Health’s vaccination requirement aligns with recommendations from the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Hospital Association and more than 50 other organizations.
CEO Mark Nantz said Valley Health’s vaccination requirement aligns with recommendations from the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Hospital Association and more than 50 other organizations.
“We respect the right of those who choose to peacefully express their feelings regarding our decision to require vaccination for the safety of our patients,” Nantz said in a statement. “We want to be the safest place in the country to receive health care and we take very seriously our obligation to provide an optimal healing environment for our patients.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.