A couple from Points were killed this morning (Friday, Dec. 18) in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Little Cacapon Road.
James H. Burkett and his wife, Shirley, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, Jeremiah Behr Jr. of Springfield and a 12-year-old passenger in his Chevrolet Cavalier were both listed in critical condition this afternoon, Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputies said.
Authorities said the accident occurred about 10:05 a.m. when Behr’s westbound Cavalier apparently crossed the centerline and hit the Burketts’ Ford Focus head on.
Police said the accident might have been the result of Behr sliding out of control because his car’s tires were bald.
Behr and the 12-year-old were originally taken to Hampshire Memorial Hospital before being transported elsewhere for treatment.
The accident and investigation shut down U.S. 50 for a couple of hours.
Deputy Austin Shockey and Sgt. Norman Launi were first on the scene for the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
Fire and rescue squads from Romney and Augusta and the county ambulance service all responded to the call.
