Terry Lynn Veach, 56, of Shanks, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born on November 1, 1963 in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late Kenneth Eugene Veach and Norma Oates.
All arrangements are incomplete and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.