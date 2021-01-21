Powerball jackpot sold in Lonaconing
The 4th-biggest lottery jackpot in history is going to someone who purchased the ticket at the Coney Market in Lonaconing, Md., just 30 miles northwest of Hampshire County.
The $731.1 million jackpot drawing Wednesday night had winning numbers of 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.
Maryland Lottery representatives visited the store this morning (Thursday, Jan. 21), telling store owner Richard Ravenscroft that he had sold the winning ticket. The store will receive $100,000 for its luck from the Maryland Lottery.
The ticketholder gets $731.1 million only if he or she takes the prize in 30 payments over the next 29 years. The annuity increases by 5 percent each year.
If the ticketholder chooses a lump sum, the prize is $546.8 million before taxes.
Under Maryland’s rules, the prize winner can remain anonymous and has half a year to claim the jackpot.
Still up for grabs is the even-larger Mega-millions jackpot in Friday night’s drawing. It stands at $970 million as of Thursday afternoon.
