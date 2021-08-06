MAKING HEADLINES
New deadline for Valley Health vaccines
Valley Health has cut nearly 2 months off the time unvaccinated employees have to get their Covid-19 shots.
The healthcare provider, which operates Hampshire Memorial Hospital and the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center, said Thursday all employees must be vaccinated by Sept. 7, or face suspension or termination. .
When Valley Health announced the mandate in mid-July, it set a deadline of Nov. 1. Of its 6,300 employees, 1,700 remained unvaccinated as of Monday.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Peaches and yard parties
Rotary is firing up the grill for a free lunch today on the lawn of Taggart Hall, kicking off the 6th annual West Virginia Peach Festival.
Technically, festivities begin at 11 this morning, the grill fires up at noon and a “Hampshire County’s Got Talent” open mic runs from 2 to 6. Royalty is crowned at 6 and Bud’s Collective plays at 6:45.
Saturday brings music from 10 a.m. on. Both a cornhole tournament and car show start at noon and a parade steps off at 5 p.m.
Sunday has a worship service at noon followed by more music at the gazebo.
• The county’s longest-running festival, the Capon Bridge Yard Party, takes place tonight and Saturday evening at the fire hall.
Grounds open at 5:30 tonight with an auction at 7. Saturday has a volleyball tournament starting at 4, dinner at 4:30 (BBQ chicken or country ham) and Cross N Styles playing at 7.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
No new restrictions for fall sports
WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said there are no immediate plans for additional COVID-related restrictions on the upcoming fall sports season, and that most modifications would be left up to individual counties and schools.
“We have not put any restrictions on fall sports whether it be for practice, games, attendance, anything,” Dolan said at a WVSSAC meeting in Fairmont Thursday. “What we have all said, all three people — the governor, state superintendent, and our office — is that this year that needs to be a local decision. Your county health department, your county board of education, and the school can decide when to change those modifications.”
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
The Dog Days of Summer
Nearly 100 of you have joined the celebration. Check out the county’s greatest pooches.
We’ll also cover:
• Hampshire County’s plans to open schools safely
• Love Shack owner Sabrina Droescher’s quest to regain custody of 7 of her dogs
• Five up-and-coming Trojan athletes to keep an eye on
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.