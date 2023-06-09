MAKING HEADLINES
Keep an eye on ‘hazy’ air quality readings
We’ve all been under a haze for the last few days – and it’s not just an end-of-school, excited-for-summer haze.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is currently blanketing parts of the northeast and Midwest. New York and New Jersey are getting hit much harder than us over here in the Mountain State (New York City ranked first among cities worldwide in worst air quality) but still: the hazy atmosphere in our hills this week has been hard to ignore.
Right now, there are air quality alerts in 16 states including Virginia and Maryland – plus Washington D.C.
West Virginia isn’t one of them currently, but monitoring air quality here can keep us – especially those of us at risk or in sensitive groups (such as children, those with respiratory conditions or those over the age of 65) safe.
So, how do you find out the air quality in your location?
Visit airnow.gov, a site run through the Environmental Protection Agency and its partners: the CDC, U.S. Forest Service, NASA and NOAA-National Weather Service.
Once you’re on the site, type in your zip code, city or state.
A circular chart will populate and give you an air quality reading – Thursday morning in Romney, the air quality was summarized as “Moderate.”
The main pollutant is PM2.5 – a fancy way of describing “particulate matter” small enough to enter the bloodstream. This type of matter typically results from wildfires, smokestacks, bacteria or even small dust particles.
The bottom line? Right now, the Eastern Panhandle isn’t reaching danger levels with the air particles from the Canadian wildfires, but knowing what you’re dealing with can keep you and your family safe and healthy.
Groundbreaking: Aquabaq, the shrimp-farming facility to be built in the Capon Bridge Tech Park, held its official “groundbreaking” ceremony yesterday at the Hawthorn House Estate in Jefferson County. Plans for a local groundbreaking in Hampshire will occur in the coming months.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Dace to music in the garden
Head to Slanesville this Saturday for the inaugural Music in the Garden from 2 to 4 p.m. This free event is open to all, and musicians are especially encouraged to partake in the fun. There will be free produce, garden tours and door prizes. Interested in playing? Let Susan know by emailing parkersusam905@gmail.com.
On Saturday: Start your Saturday off with an early morning float supporting addiction recovery. The fourth annual Recovery Float will begin at 9 a.m., but folks will meet at Romney Elementary and then begin the float at the Trough Store and end at Wapocoma Camp Ground.
Also on Saturday: The Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department is hosting Few Miles South from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Put on those cowboy boots and get ready for a wild ride of good ol’ country music. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the gate. CBVFD will be selling concessions, and tick proceeds will go toward the 2nd annual Hampshire County Farm Crawl.
On Sunday: Romney Church of Nazarene will host a free concert. Bruce and Betty will play from 10:45 to noon. A free-will offering will be collected after the concert. For questions, call 304-822-5412.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Potomac Valley Post 64 rallies for 5-4 win over Cumberland Post 13
At John Kruk Field on Wednesday evening, Cumberland Post 13 established a 3-0 lead midway through the fifth inning. Potomac Valley battled back in the bottom of the fifth when Seth Healy singled on a line drive scoring Tingler and Broadwater, to knot the game 3-3.
In the top of the sixth, Cumberland scored 1 run to regain the lead 4-3. In the bottom of the sixth, Potomac Valley loaded the bases with 2 outs on the board. Slade Saville stepped to the plate and smacked a single that drove in two runs giving Post 64 a 5-4 lead and eventually the win. At the plate, Broadwater, Saville, Healy, Tingler, Bradfield, and VanMeter each tallied one hit for Potomac Valley.
Also: For the first time in recent memory, a Hampshire County Little League softball team will compete in the District 6 tournament in the 8-10 division. The Hampshire All-stars open tournament play on Saturday, June 17 in Petersburg, with the first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Poolin’ in funds
The latest on the newest pool donation and what to look forward to.
We’ll also cover:
• A look into the latest cancer treatments and plans for the upcoming weekend’s Relay for Life.
• Building permit increases and the real estate market in Hampshire County.
• The 70-plus photos you submitted for Father’s Day, in our annual #withmydad feature.
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.