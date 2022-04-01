MAKING HEADLINES
Green, green
Hampshire County remained solidly in the green — along with the rest of the state — on Thursday’s 5-color Covid-19 tracking map.
The County Health Department reported 1 new case Thursday evening, bringing the active total to 3.
The department also said it will begin reporting cases and deaths on a weekly basis as the virus moves from a pandemic to endemic.
High alert, few worries
Thursday’s storm front was less hit than miss across Hampshire County.
Smartphones got an extreme alert via text shortly after 3 p.m., warning to take shelter in advance of tornadoes — which didn’t materialize.
Winds took down power lines on Falls Road near Capon Bridge and different parts of the county got pouring rain as the cold front raced by.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Plays look at Covid, classic baseball
Just a hop, skip and a jump away, turn your attention this weekend to either the Embassy Theatre in Cumberland or the Landes Arts Center in Petersburg for 2 options of live performances.
• At the Embassy Theatre in Cumberland, you can see the 1955 Broadway musical “Damn Yankees,” starring Al Hall as Joe Hardy in a modern retelling of the Faust legend.
Tickets are $18, or $16 for students and seniors. The curtain rises at 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, and there’s a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
• In Petersburg, stop by and see a homegrown play about the Covid pandemic. The story is based on the lives of small-town West Virginia residents, and their determination to overcome the pandemic and the fear, uncertainty and frustration that followed.
The show, “These Months of Our Lives” will run this weekend and next at the Landes Arts Center in Petersburg. To purchase tickets or for more information regarding the play, visit www.thesemonthsofourlives.com or call Julia Hartman at 615-504-8698.
On Tuesday: The Potomac State College-Community Concert Band will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Church-McKee Arts Center. It’s free and open to the public.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Trojan girls take silver in Keyser
The HHS girls track team racked up 105 points on Tuesday night, which was good enough to win 2nd place at Alumni Field. Preston was the top scorer with 165 points, while Moorefield took 3rd place with 71.
On the boys’ side of the meet, Keyser won easily with 184.5 points, while Southern Garrett took 2nd, scoring 95 points and Moorefield 3rd with 63.5 points. Hampshire landed in 5th, scoring 42 points overall.
Also: The Trojan softball team welcomes Pendleton to Sunrise Summit this evening for a doubleheader. First pitch is at 4 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Saved by the safe
A lot of WVSDB history has been recovered from the ashes of Feb. 26’s fire.
We’ll also cover:
• Romney plans for a town-wide cleanup
• Ambulance station in Sunrise Summit becoming a reality
• Is someone you know 1 of the thousand-plus on the Honor Roll?
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.