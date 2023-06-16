MAKING HEADLINES
Rain – finally!
Sunny, beautiful late-spring days are always welcome – but this year, a noticeable dry spell has come along with the sunshine.
In the north half of the Mountain State, including the Eastern Panhandle and Hampshire County, drought conditions were upgraded earlier this week to “moderate” status on the U.S. Drought Monitor.
According to the National Weather Service, a moderate drought means the possibility of some damage to crops and pastures, as well as a higher risk of fire and water sources – streams, water reservoirs and rivers – running low.
The Cacapon River float parade scheduled for Saturday during Riverfest in Capon Bridge was canceled due to low water levels last week.
This morning, though, has brought a steady downpour. What can we expect weather-wise for the next few days?
Well, for today, isolated severe thunderstorms with powerful wind gusts and potential hail are possible all through the afternoon and into the evening – but that’s about the extent of the rain forecast for this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to be clear, reported the National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast.
Next week, though, there’s about a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain showers from Monday through Thursday.
Upshur schools taken over by state; Superintendent Roach to retire this month
There’s been a lot of movement at the state school board level over the last few days.
State superintendent of schools David Roach, who took on the position following Clayton Burch’s move to head up West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind in Romney, will retire at the end of June.
The West Virginia Department of Education has a special meeting scheduled for next Thursday to accept Roach’s retirement.
His retirement news comes right on the coattails of the state’s seizure of Upshur County schools after a review team uncovered dozens of non-compliances with how the school system spent federal pandemic relief money.
They’ve declared a “state of emergency” in Upshur County and have appointed a new county superintendent there.
Upshur County Schools received $16 million over three years in federal pandemic relief funds, and among the discovered discrepancies were funds spent on pool passes, 12 receipts of non-compliant spending for food and beverage charges for staff retreats at Stonewall Resort for more than $49,000, and a payment of $1,500 for a staff retreat at a Buckhannon “bed and breakfast” located six miles from the county’s board of education office.
Don't forget: Monday is Juneteenth, which is a federal holiday, and it's followed up by June 20 – West Virginia Day, which is a state holiday. Town and government offices will be closed.
The Review office will be open both days.
THIS WEEKEND
Gear up for weekend-long fun in Capon Bridge
This weekend is one of the busiest of the year in Capon Bridge. Why not kick it off with a Cacapon Riverfest concert? Dunlap & Mabe and Shannon Bielski & Moonlight Drive will show off their talent at the River House beginning at 6 p.m. Riverfest activities start at 4 p.m. on Friday and run until 9 p.m.
Saturday activities begin at 11 a.m. and end at 9 p.m.
Also on Friday: Catholic Charities in Romney is holding its last book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Saturday. Folks should bring toiletries as payment for books. There are thousands of books to choose from – from various genres and age ranges. Educators and babysitters are welcome to take anything they need without bringing anything. The book sale is behind Our Lady of Grace Church on 299 School Street.
On Saturday: The annual Hampshire Family Frontier Day will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A reenactment of “The Battle of Great Cacapon” will highlight the day at 2 p.m. Folks are encouraged to walk through the new Fort Edwards Interpretative Nature Trail.
• Want a less busy, fun day? The North River Ruritan Club is hosting a community picnic from 1 to 5 p.m. at Central Hampshire Park on Saturday. Pulled pork, potato salad, and baked goods are just a few of the tasty treats available. DJ Jeff will keep the day lively as raffles and door prizes excite folks. There will also be a bounce house for kids.
All proceeds will benefit the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.
Also on Saturday: Rev up those engines and prepare for the annual Relay for Life event at the Capon Bridge fire hall grounds. Hampshire’s Full Throttle Car Show will get the party going for a day of recognizing all the lives touched by cancer. Get ready for music, food vendors, and so much more; the event is from 3 to 7 p.m.
SPORTS
Post 14 Hornets swarm Potomac Valley 11-1
In Shenandoah Junction on Wednesday evening, Potomac Valley Post 64 (4-3) led Berkeley Post 14 Hornets 1-0 after the top the first. However the Hornets responded swiftly and scored the next 11 runs fueled by C. Reed who finished with a home run, a double and 4 RBI. For Potomac Valley, Kisamore, Healy and Saville each had 1 hit.
All-stars get started
Two Hampshire County Little League all-star teams start their postseason journey this weekend. The Hampshire Boys 8-10 squad plays this evening in Keyser at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the Hampshire 8-10 softball team takes the field in Petersburg at 12:30 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Worth 1,000 words
Photos and coverage from this weekend’s festivities on the eastern side of the county, if you missed it (our advice, though? Don’t miss it!)
We’ll also cover:
• The state of real estate here in Hampshire
• Ideas for kids this summer – no pool, no problem!
• Prep for the 14th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival next weekend
