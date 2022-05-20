MAKING HEADLINES
Partial recount in 88th Dist.
It all comes down to next Tuesday.
New Creek’s Keith Funkhouser — behind in the 88th Delegate District Republican Primary by 4 votes — is asking Mineral County for a recount, which is scheduled for next Tuesday at the Courthouse in Keyser.
But his initial request to recount the Hampshire County votes in the newly created, 2-county district was withdrawn Thursday afternoon.
Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite speculated that the difference is in the way each county conducted its vote.
Hampshire used election equipment that it 1st used 2 years ago. A ballot created by each voter in the voting booth is electronically counted.
“There’s almost no margin for error” in the system, Strite said.
But Mineral County only used the same voting system for the 1st time on May 10 and offered its voters the option of the new system or using the old Scantron ballots that are marked on a pre-printed piece of paper.
That opens those ballots to errors, both in marking and counting.
Click it or Ticket Monday
As part this year’s Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement mobilization, West Virginia is participating in Border to Border (B2B) on Monday in a nationwide partnership with state highway safety offices across the country. B2B is a 1-day, 4-hour national seat belt awareness event, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The focus of B2B is on nighttime hours, when seat belt use is at its lowest. The B2B program aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible seat belt enforcement for drivers at heavily traveled, highly visible state border checkpoints, as well as across county and municipal jurisdictions.
Also: Hampshire County was green in Thursday’s state 5-color tracking map for Covid-19, but just under half — 27 of 55 — West Virginia’s counties were yellow… Today is the last day of classes for HHS seniors. Baccalaureate is at 4 p.m. Sunday at Kirby Assembly of God.
THIS WEEKEND
Eat well, do good
Foodie Friday’s return and a pair of benefit dinners are your chance this weekend to eat well and do good.
• A benefit BBQ runs from 10 a.m. until it’s sold out in front of Augusta Auto Parts, U.S. 50, Augusta. It’s $5 for a half BBQ chicken, $4 for a country ham sandwich. The Augusta Ruritans are cooking it up to help defray funeral expenses for Mark Lewis’s family.
• A Relay for Life benefit dinner runs from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Slanesville Ruritan on Route 29. Adults eat for $10, children for $5. Fried chicken or stuffed pork loin are on the menu. Bloomery Blooms are the Relay team hosting it.
• Foodie Friday is back starting at 5 this evening in the yard of the Mytinger House on Gravel Lane, just behind the co-op. Besides food, you can try your hand at — or listen to — open mic.
Also on Saturday: It’s Artisan market week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the River House in Capon Bridge.
SPORTS
Trojans hot to trot at states
It'll be toasty at Laidley Field today, with temperatures in the 90s as 13 Trojans will compete in 6 different events at the class AAA WVSSAC track and field state meet.
The HHS boys seek a spot on the podium in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
On the girls' side, the Trojans seek a top 3 finish in the 4x100, 4x200 and shuttle hurdle relays. Off the track, sophomore Milly Wilson will be competing in the discus.
Also: The Hampshire High Athletic Banquet is scheduled for Monday, May 23, starting at 6 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Lest we forget
Saluting Memorial Day and those who paid “the last full measure of their devotion” to their country.
We’ll also cover:
• The ongoing recount saga in the 88th Delegate District
• Athletes lauded at Monday's awards ceremony
• Romney’s bid for home rule authority
