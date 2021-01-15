MAKING HEADLINES
Fewer active Covid cases reported
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Hampshire County has dipped below 100 for the 1st time in weeks.
The 10 new cases the county reported Thursday brought the total to 95 active cases, with 4 hospitalized.
So far in the pandemic, 1,259 residents have tested positive for the virus and 21 have died.
• The County Health Department reported as of Wednesday that it still had vaccine only for those 80 or older. Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he wants to lower the age for the general population getting the vaccine to 70 this week.
Appointments for the vaccine can be made by calling 304-496-9640. All vaccines by the Health Department are now being administered in Moorefield.
School decision: Hampshire County’s school board meets at 3 this afternoon in a special session. On the agenda is a decision on how students will return to the classroom next week.
Also: Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Government offices are closed, school is out and no mail will be delivered.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
‘Dear Mr. President’
We asked 10 people from around the county – young and old, Democrat and Republican — what their hopes for the new president and the nation are.
We’ll also cover:
• The state’s new rules for getting kids back to school
• Our 3rd and final inspiration of 2020
