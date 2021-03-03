ROMNEY — Virtual Fridays will continue until the end of the school year, thanks to the approved 4-1 waiver submitted by the school board to the State Board of Education.
The state school board decided during its Feb. 23 meeting to send students in the Mountain State back to brick-and-mortar completely full-time, 5 days a week.
Hampshire County has been keeping Fridays set aside for teachers to catch up with their remote students, a “necessary” addition to the school schedule during Covid-era learning, the board said at its meeting 9 days ago.
“We need to keep our word to the teachers,” said board vice president Ed Morgan. “We said we’d give them a day. We need to stand by that.”
At the Feb. 26 meeting, the board unanimously voted to stand by the 4-1 schedule. The following day, the state school board made its decision to send the students statewide back to school 5 days, seemingly undermining the county board’s decision the night before.
However, in their official motion, the state board gave counties like Hampshire an option: fill out a waiver and send it to the state to be approved for a blended schedule.
“Counties that are utilizing classroom teachers to teach both in-person students and full-time students participating in locally designed virtual programs may submit a waiver request to the State Superintendent to request the ability to conduct in-person instruction 4 days per week to allow sufficient time to support full-time virtual students,” the official motion read.
At this Monday night’s board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Pancione revealed that Clayton Burch State superintendent, approved Hampshire County’s waiver Monday afternoon, allowing the county to continue with the 4-1 schedule as planned for the remainder of the school year.
