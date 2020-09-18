MAKING HEADLINES
Truck crash claims driver
A Winchester truck driver died in an accident on Route 29 North Wednesday morning.
Gonzalo Reyes, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene about 3 miles north of the Slanesville General Store.
West Virginia State Police said Reyes was headed north about 10:15 a.m. in a single-axle flatbed truck hauling poured concrete wall frames when he apparently slid off the right side of the road. Police said he then overcorrected, causing the truck to skid that went off the other side of the road. He hit an embankment and truck turned over on its top.
Cpl. M.M. Massie is investigating the accident for the State Police. Other responders called to the scene included Slanesville fire, Augusta Fire and EMS, Capon Bridge fire, Hampshire County EMS and the Hampshire Count Medic.
• Color us yellow: When 2 more Hampshire County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, the county’s daily rolling average of new cases rose to a point that it moved the schools from status green to yellow.
Guidelines call for grades 6 and higher to wear facemasks at all times and forbids assemblies and large group gatherings. Grades 3-5 should wear masks on buses and where social distancing is not feasible.
The county health department reported another new positive case Thursday afternoon, bringing the total to 99 confirmed, 1 probable, 6 active and 1 death.
THIS WEEKEND
Chicken, gardens and bikes
Three socially distanced activities promise a little fun and benefit this Saturday.
• Romney’s Ruritans are selling BBQ chicken at the Bottling Works from 10 a.m. until they sell out. $8.50 buys you a half chicken and sides.
• The Extension Service will hold an open house at the Slanesville Elementary community garden from 2 to 4. Visit 5 different learning stations and take home some produce (until ti runs out).
• A motorcycle ride to support the police starts at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge.
SPORTS
Bucs come calling
Buckhannon-Upshur’s Buccaneers are tonight’s opponents for the Hampshire Trojans football team at Rannells Field. Kickoff is at 7.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
New help for the Cacapon
A major grant will help restore brook trout to the Cacapon River watershed.
We’ll also cover:
• Where schools are in their response to the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.
• A look inside the House of the Setting Sun as it prepares to open its 2020 screamfest.
• The life of a blind student 100 years ago.
