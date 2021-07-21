Six weeks ago, Covid patient Jeff Veach couldn’t find voice to talk with family and was staring down the possibility of being on a ventilator the rest of his life.
Saturday, the Augusta volunteer firefighter, made it partway home, transferred from UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, Va., to Hampshire Memorial Hospital on Sunrise Summit.
“We’re very blessed,” his daughter, Holly Bailey of Slanesville, said Tuesday morning.
Jeff was greeted at the hospital by friends and family carrying balloons and signs — and his colleagues from the Augusta Fire Company, who presented his sons a day earlier with a $10,000 check, the proceeds of a raffle they’re staging.
“We still have a lot more tickets to sell with all proceeds going to the family,” the company said on its Facebook page.
Veach contracted the virus in late January, suffering so badly that he was 1st on a ventilator at Winchester Medical Center and then transferred to UVA.
He continued to struggle there — off the ventilator at one point, then back on in May.
In early June his sister-in-law Christina Baker posted on Facebook that the outlook was grim, from an inability to speak clearly to pulmonary fibrosis in his lungs.
“Unless the Lord provides a miracle and restores Jeff’s lungs, Jeff will be on a ventilator the rest of his life,” she said.
Prayers are being answered.
This week, Bailey said, her father was sore and tired.
“When I visited him Sunday, he was really tired,” she said.
No timetable is set yet for getting him home to be with his wife, Tammy, who fought her own bout with Covid-19 just before Jeff tested positive.
“They’re trying to do the rehab and get him to walk again,” Bailey said.
Community support is helping, she said.
“He needs encouragement right now.”
