Tax deadline is Monday
If you’ve been putting off filing your taxes until the last minute, you have a couple extra days to dawdle.
The yearly deadline is normally April 15 — that’s today — but this year the deadline is Monday, April 18. That’s because the District of Columbia has a local holiday, Emancipation Day, today.
Register to vote by Tuesday
Tuesday (April 19) is the deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration for the May 10 primary election.
You’ll need to update if you have moved or changed your name, or want to switch political parties.
Register online at govotewv.com, mail an application to the county clerk, or file in person at the Hampshire County Courthouse in Romney or any Division of Motor Vehicles office, public assistance office, agency serving people with disabilities or military recruiting office.
Spring gobbler season is here
West Virginia’s spring gobbler season opens its 5-week run Monday.
Hunters can harvest 1 bearded bird per day with a season bag limit of 2.
Hunters under 18 can harvest a bearded bird this Saturday or Sunday. It counts toward their season bag limit of 2.
Still green
Hampshire County remains green on the state’s latest 5-color Covid-19 tracking map.
The county Health Department on Wednesday reported 10 new cases for the previous week with 5 cases still active. Nobody was hospitalized.
Also: The Review office is closed today for Good Friday… Hampshire County schools’ spring break has begun after an early dismissal Thursday.
‘It is finished’: preparing your heart for Easter
With Easter Sunday upon us, there are not only multiple opportunities for worship services this weekend, but Romney First Baptist Church is holding a dramatic performance with music from “It is Finished” today, Good Friday, at 7 p.m.
Directed by Charlie Snead, the performance is free and open to the public. The music, while also being the soundtrack to tonight’s performance, will also be at the center of the Easter Sunday service.
Also on Saturday: Noah Fowler, a Nashville singer-songwriter who dabbles in the folk genre, will return to The River House Saturday, from 7 to 9 p.m. Stop by, grab an espresso and enjoy a little bit of live music on your Saturday night.
Find your fun
Our yearly guide to the festivals around Hampshire County is handy to hang onto.
We’ll also cover:
• A rundown of all the local candidates on the primary ballot
• Sample ballots for the May 10 election
