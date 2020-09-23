It was springtime when I saw you last
You was smiling thru the window as the train went past.
Was it the spring birds’ song that lured you away from me
Or a message from an angel whispered to set your weary heart free?
A bundle of braille letters, a flower of faded hue,
A picture that smiles into my tear dimmed eyes,
Is all that I have left of you.
No flowers are blooming now, the ground is white with snow
Your violin lies silent in its place, no hand to draw its bow.
The notes your magic fingers made, upon its tuneful strings
Was sweeter than the Nightingale’s trill, as around your grave he sings.
The birds still sing in the valley, the rhododendrons bloom fair,
And all of my life I will remember the days I lived with you there.
All that I have left of you, all that I have are these,
Nothing is left of the olden days but love and memories.
