MAKING HEADLINES
Best of the best
WV Living’s annual “Best of West Virginia” survey is underway, and voting is open until Oct. 16. There are 39 nominees from Hampshire County on this year’s ballot – across 44 categories – and it’s time to get voting.
Just a handful of the nominees?
Wapocoma Campground (Best Campground), Bent River Trading Company (Best Local Place to Buy WV-made Products), Hampshire County Farm Crawl (Best Fair/Festival/Event), Anderson’s Corner (Bets Independent Fine Jewelry Store) and Horn Camp Schoolhouse (Best Museum).
Oh yeah – and the Hampshire Review, nominated for Best Local Newspaper.
Votes can be submitted every day on the WV Living website for all of your Hampshire County favorites.
Vote here: https://wvliving.com/best-of-west-virginia-2022
Also: Gov. Jim Justice has proclaimed October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in West Virginia, promoting public awareness and understanding of cyber threats and empowering West Virginians to be safer and more secure online.
Throughout the month, consider taking several steps to reduce cyber threats: multi-factor authentication, strong passwords and updating your software.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Burlington’s Apple Harvest Fest is back
Head to Burlington this Saturday and Sunday for their 49th annual Apple Harvest Fest.
Arts and crafts, flea markets, food vendors and – of course – apples will bear the fall favorite fruit this weekend. Hosted by the Burlington United Methodist Family Services, both days will fill with live music and entertainment.
On Saturday: be sure to check in for the grand feature parade at 4 p.m.
On Sunday: an antique auto, tractor and small engine show will take place at 10 a.m. A fiddle, banjo and mandolin competition will take place at 12 p.m. and a baby apple dumpling award will be announced at 4:30 p.m. So many other happenings will take place this weekend, starting with a firework preview on Friday at Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.
Come for a good time to support a good cause. Enjoy fall’s favorite fruit while you’re at it.
• Oktoberfest: Organized by Refresh Restart Romney, The Bottling Works will host Oktoberfest today from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Grab a ticket for $30 that includes admission, beer, soda, water and snacks. Music by Rain Crow and Butterscotch Blonde. Keep a look out for Gig’s BBQ.
Grab a friend, grab a beer and have some fun in celebrating the coming of October.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Paul Clovis Invitational schedule has changed for Saturday
Due to the impending weather, varsity and JV will run together at the Paul Clovis Invitational, but the races will be scored separately. The women's varsity will start at 9:30 a.m. and the men's varsity will start after the last runner of the women's race. The coaches meeting will be at 9:15 a.m. in the Shackleford Center, which is located at the south end of the football field. The awards ceremony will happen as soon as possible after the last runner of the men's race. It will be held in the cafeteria if the weather does not allow for an outside ceremony.
Also: The Trojan football team takes a long trip south this evening to Lewisburg. Hampshire (2-3) is seeking revenge after losing to Greenbrier East (1-3) last year at Rannells Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Revved up
The Rinkers offer a look inside their “Great Hillbilly Escape” – 5 days of bike rides on antique motorcycles.
We’ll also cover:
• A wrap-up of the Paul Clovis Invitational
• Your guide to the best fall foliage
• A few new doctors at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s rural clinic
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday.
