Green for now
Hampshire County schools returned to Green status Thursday on the state’s metric for COVID-19.
Green is the least restrictive status, both for in-school attendance and for sports participation.
The County Health Department reported a new case on Wednesday from a rapid antigen test, meaning the state classifies it as a “probable” case of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Hampshire County had 5 active cases, 102 confirmed, 2 probable and 1 death.
SPORTS
First-time foe
Brooke comes to Sunrise Summit tonight for a football game against the Hampshire Trojans, the 1st time the 2 schools have met on the gridiron. Kickoff is at 7. Hampshire is 1-2 and Brooke is 2-1.
Tough Thursday
• Spring Mills swept Hampshire in volleyball, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19, the second time the Cardinals beat the Trojans this season.
• Jefferson’s girls beat Hampshire 3-1 in soccer.
• Jefferson’s boys beat Hampshire 3-0 in soccer.
Spikers split
Hampshire won one and lost one in a volleyball triangular Wednesday night. The Trojans beat Washington 25-20, 25-19, but lost to Jefferson, winning one game 28-26, but losing the other 25-16 and 25-22.
Sweeping success
Both Trojan cross country teams won their meets at Nicholas County Tuesday.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Where’s your apple?
We look at Hampshire County’s biggest fruit crop
We’ll also cover:
• How a pair of Hampshire natives are crisscrossing the country in search of America
• The boom in home improvement projects rippling through here
• Everything you need to know to vote in this election
