County avoids ice, braces for wind
Hampshire County awoke to cold and damp this morning — but none of the ice forecasters had hinted at for the last couple of days.
Temperatures hovered just above freezing overnight, keeping the steady rain that developed after midnight from freezing.
Romney had a temperature of 33 for the couple of hours before dawn. The Division of Forestry’s Remote Access Weather Station in Augusta rose to 32 at 1 a.m. and kept inching upward.
The Augusta station recorded more than a quarter of an inch of rain between midnight and dawn.
The National Weather Service says the rain will likely be gone by the time you get this update in mid-morning. Today’s high should near 50, but the afternoon will be breezy with winds between 18 and 23 mph and gusts of 40 mph.
Another misconduct charge for Williams
Judge Carter Williams is facing a new charge of judicial misconduct after a pair of shoplifting incidents at the Moorefield Walmart came to light.
The Judicial Investigation Commission charged Williams on Feb. 14 with violating 5 points of the Code of Judicial Conduct and 3 points of the Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers.
The charging documents allege that on Aug. 18 of last year — after he was already under investigation for misconduct stemming from a July traffic stop — Williams checked himself out at the Moorefield Walmart without paying for roughly 10 items.
The matter was resolved in the following days by Williams paying for the items.
When the Judicial Investigation Commission was finally informed of the incident on Feb. 10, it quickly found out that Williams had been involved in a similar situation at Walmart a year before.
On July 21, 2020, the charges contend, he self-checked out at the same Walmart, chatting with another person during the process, and walked off with $300 worth of merchandise.
Again, he later paid for the items. Walmart did not press criminal charges in either instance.
All that jazz
Concerts in the east (Capon Bridge) and west (Keyser) bring the sounds of jazz to the area for music lovers. Randy Scott, a decorated composer, performer and producer, will be hosting an “evening of jazz” at Potomac State College in Keyser Friday at 7 p.m. in honor of Black History Month.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.
On Saturday: The Daniel Kelly II Trio will return to The River House stage, bringing jazz, blues, funk and Latin with them. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and will run until 8:30. Tickets are $25, and you can purchase them on TRH’s website.
Trojans double up Indians 66-33
After 1 quarter of play in Class AAA sectionals, Hampshire’s girls raced to a 24-3 lead and never looked back.
The Trojans stuffed the stat sheet, led by sophomore PG Izzy Blomquist who finished with 23 points. “Hustler” Hannah Ault scored 15 points while dishing out 5 assists. Liz Pryor did her dirty work in the low block, snatching 7 rebounds and scoring 10 points. Liv Baxter touched the stat sheet as well, scoring 9 points and pulling down 3 rebounds.
The victory advances Hampshire to the Section 2 championship game at No. 1 Keyser at 7 tonight in Tornado Alley.
Bobcats aim to remain perfect
The PVL championships were scheduled to happen Thursday night, however winter weather postponed the title game to tonight. The Bobcat B Team will play Pendleton at 6 p.m., and the A Team championship will follow.
Board candidates square off
What the 7 people running for School Board had to say to We the People of Hampshire County
We’ll also cover:
• Romney embraces its townhood
• The countdown to Easter begins with Ash Wednesday, Lenten luncheons
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
