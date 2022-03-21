WINCHESTER — A Rio driver was killed in an opening-night crash at Winchester Speedway Saturday.
Jimmy Billmeyer, 48, apparently immediately died in a crash that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office called, a “freak accident.”
“All of the required safety equipment had been used but due to the force of the accident and rollover, the driver did not survive,” the sheriff’s office release said.
Billmeyer was running side by side with another car when his vehicle jerked toward the outside of the track, witnesses told authorities. The collision sent him careening into the wall, which bounced him back into the path of another driver. Billmeyer’s car rolled to the inside wall, landing upside down, reports said.
It’s the 3rd fatality in the 86-year history of the track. Winchester Speedway will be open Saturday for the 2nd night of the season.
