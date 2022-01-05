A 22-year-old Augusta man died this morning (Wednesday, Jan. 5) in an accident involving a chainsaw on the north side of Springfield.
Zachariah Odom was pronounced dead at the scene in the 9000 block of Route 28.
Authorities said Odom was working on trees in the area when the chainsaw he was using “kicked back” and hit him in the neck.
A co-worker sought help and the 911 call at 11:54 drew Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputies and the Springfield Rescue Squad, the Hampshire County EMS, Valley Health’s paramedic chase unit and Medical Examiner Chris Guynn.
Trooper 5, the Maryland State Police’s medical helicopter, was launched, but called back.
Sgt. Stuart Davis led the investigation for the Sheriff’s Office.
