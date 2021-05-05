Mooney gets it wrong
Editor:
In a recent, “Last Week in Congress” newsletter, Rep. Alex Mooney wrote, “An additional $2.3 trillion “infrastructure“ proposal (it is estimated that less than 6% of the spending in this proposal would go towards roads and bridges) by the Biden Administration will require a huge tax increase and add to our already skyrocketing debt.” Let us look.
First, Mooney apparently doesn’t consider broadband access part of “infrastructure”, nor public transportation, airports, water pipes, or even tunnels, if we take him literally. Most importantly, he doesn’t think workers in this country are part of its infrastructure. Maybe that’s debatable, but spending money to increase worker productivity is worthwhile, don’t you think? [See “smartasset.com/financial-advisor/biden-infrastructure-plan” for details.]
Second, Mooney carefully omits what sorts of tax increases are being talked about. Not all taxes are equal. A tax increase on corporations applies only to businesses that are incorporated, not to convenience stores (for example). A tax increase that only applies to investment income over $1 million is not the same as a tax on food, which applies to everyone and most definitely would impact convenience stores. Biden’s Infrastructure Plan doesn’t affect your taxes directly if you earn less than $400,000 a year. The model the Tax Policy Center (TPC) uses assumes that 60% of corporate taxes is borne by share holders, 20% by capital owners, and 20% by labor, so if you work for a corporation, your taxes may go up a bit, indirectly (7% increase * 20% share = 1.4%).
Third, Mooney mentions our skyrocketing debt (which is why we need to raise taxes). But he doesn’t bother to mention that before COVID-19 hit, our debt was already 104% of our GDP (gross domestic product), up from 100% at the end of Obama’s 2nd term. At the end of 2019, it had increased to 106% of GDP, and at the end of Trump’s term in office, it was up to 129% [according to “The Balance”]!
In sum: Why didn’t Mooney express concern about the ‘skyrocketing’ debt under Trump? Why does Mooney make it sound like YOUR taxes will be raised directly, when this is only the case for corporations and those earning more than $400,000 a year? Why does he omit modern necessities, such as broadband, from “infrastructure”? His definition of “infrastructure” was out-of-date in 1831 (after the first railroad tunnel was built).
Alyson Reeves, Levels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.