ROMNEY – Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital learned late yesterday that an employee in its Extended Care Unit has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive finding prompted a cascade of precautionary steps to identify, notify, isolate and test those who may be at risk for virus exposure.
HMH immediately reported the test result to the Hampshire County Health Department. The WV Department of Health and Human Resources defines one or more positive test results in a congregate living facility as an “outbreak”.
The hospital is working closely with the local health department and Valley Health Employee Health and other resources to complete contact tracing and mitigate any possible exposures.The employee is in home quarantine. The ECU’s 29 residents and approximately 30 staff are being tested. All residents are asked to stay in their rooms and wear a mask.
“The safety and wellbeing of our residents and staff is our top priority,” said Hampshire Memorial Hospital President Tom Kluge. “We continue to monitor our staff and residents closely and adhere meticulously to daily employee screening requirements, universal masking and frequent hand washing, and visitation restrictions to safeguard residents and staff from exposure.”
