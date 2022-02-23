Today is a strange day because King Kong came to school. He got here today because he smelled humans. He must have come from the large cave on top of the hill near our school.
We were having a holiday party with a birthday party. It was a huge party. King Kong jumped over the school while the party was going on.
He had a giant friendly smile. Nobody ran because they didn’t want to leave the party. King Kong partied at school. He danced here and there. When the dancing was over, he ate ice cream and cake. My friend, King Kong and I had lots of fun. After we played laser tag, we all went home except for King Kong. He went to his cave and went to tell his old friends about his day at school.
