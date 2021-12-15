CHARLESTON — Two agencies serving Hampshire County have been awarded yearly grants through the state’s Victims of Crimes Acts program.
Gov. Jim Justice last week announced $4 million going to 84 public and private nonprofit agencies throughout the state.
Burlington United Methodist Family Services Inc. was awarded $18,083 to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Hampshire, Mineral and Pendleton counties.
Family Crisis Center Inc. got $77,467 to provide direct services to sexual assault and domestic violence victims in Mineral, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton counties.
The Victims of Crime Act Assistance sub-grant funds will provide direct services like counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse. The funds will also support assistance to victims as they move through the criminal justice system.
The VOCA Supplemental Funds were awarded from the State Special Legislative Session, House Bill 336, requested and signed by Gov. Justice, to offset federal budget cuts to the Victims of Crime Act Program. These funds are administered by the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, Justice, and Community Services Section.
“On behalf of the thousands of children served by West Virginia’s 21 child advocacy centers each year, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Governor and the WV Legislature for stepping in to bridge this year’s gap in federal Victims of Crime Act funding,” Kate Flack, CEO of the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network said.
“The state’s sexual assault coalition, the WV Foundation for Rape Information and Services, reports that the VOCA rescue has been a true lifeline to shoring up rape crisis center services for the next year,” Nancy Hoffman, Executive Director of the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information Services said. ”These funds ensure 24/7 hotline and crisis intervention services throughout the state for sexual assault and stalking victims. The Legislature’s and Governor’s collective and quick action have prevented the loss of staff, ensuring that victims will receive the critical services they need and deserve.” o
