Gas tax relief? Not likely
Two days after announcing plans to ask the Legislature to suspend West Virginia’s gasoline tax for a month or 2, Gov. Jim Justice has scuttled the idea.
“Dead on arrival” was his assessment of the Republican-controlled chambers’ reaction to the idea. So he has canceled a plan to call a special session on the issue.
Democrats jumped in to endorse the proposal, pointing out that they had suggested it back in April.
Covid worries persist here
Hampshire’s 7-day trend in Covid-19 cases keeps the county in the yellow on the state’s 5-color tracking system. Hampshire has had 40 new cases in the last week although nobody was hospitalized.
Also: Early voting in Romney’s municipal election runs until 4 tonight at Town Hall and 9 to 5 Saturday. Election Day is Tuesday. Five of the 6 Town Council seats are on the ballot along with town recorder and a referendum on a $2.50 monthly service fee for fire protection.
THIS WEEKEND
The circus is coming to town
The Lewis and Clark Circus will stage 4 shows Saturday and Sunday on the sports field beside Romney Elementary on School Street.
Times are 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
A child 12 and under will be admitted free with each $25 adult ticket purchased at the door. Each extra child will cost $10.
Also this weekend
Saturday and Sunday are free fishing weekend in West Virginia. No license required.
It’s trivia night from 7 to 9 tonight at the River House in Capon Bridge. Bring yourself or a team.
Saturday at the River House is the free weekly art-for-all activity from noon to 3 and a trash-to-treasure workshop about salvaged jewelry from 4 to 6. That one costs $30.
On Sunday at the River House, the Camera Club meets 1-3 p.m. with a help session starting at noon. From 4 to 6 Adam Booth, the West Virginia folk artist of the year, will be storytelling.
The Lions Club annual yard and bake sale runs from 8 to 3 Sunday in the First Baptist Church parking lot, 325 W. Main St.
MEMORIAL SERVICES
Remembrances continue
Three more memorial services are scheduled this weekend.
Hotts Chapel: 2 p.m. Saturday, Grassy Lick Road, Kirby. Bob Jeffreys will be the guest speaker.
Old Bethel Church: 2 p.m. Sunday, Bethel Church Road, off Grassy Lick. Chris Weaver will be the speaker.
Malick Cemetery: 2 p.m. Sunday, Hoy Road, north of Augusta.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Celebrating dads and their kids
We have dozens of photos of dads and the folks who love them in our annual #withmydad feature, just in time for Father’s Day.
We’ll also cover:
• Plans for the upcoming weekend’s Relay for Life and Family Frontier Day.
• 4-H camp’s return after 2 years
• Who spent what for May’s primary election
