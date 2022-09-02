MAKING HEADLINES
Offices closed Monday for Labor Day
The 3-day weekend will bring traffic and see closed offices at the start of next week.
Labor Day, a federal holiday isn’t as big of a “traffic weekend” as, say the 4th of July or Memorial Day weekend, but will still see folks hitting the road.
About 400,000 vehicles are expected to pass through tollbooths on the West Virginia Turnpike over the weekend, said the WV Department of Transportation. Today and Monday are expected to be the highest travel days.
The Review office will be closed on Monday.
The school board and the Save the Barn committee, who regularly meet on Monday evenings, will hold their meetings Tuesday instead.
THIS WEEKEND
Karper, Herrmann will perform for the public tomorrow
Take a trip to North River Mills on Saturday for a free community concert at the North River Mills Methodist Church in Augusta. Dakota Karper and Joe Herrmann will play from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Joe Fallon and Sam Hermann will join them in the joyous jam.
• Before tuning in for the concert, hop over to the River House for their 1st series of “A Folk Life” program. This 1st series will focus on cannin’, picklin’ and fermentation from 1-3 p.m. This free event will highlight low-tech fermentation and embracing sustainable food preservation.
Today: Kick off recovery month with Pathways’ “recovery ride.”
The 100-mile motorcycle ride starts at 10 a.m. at 134 W. Sioux Lane. Registration is at 9 a.m.– free coffee and donuts will be served at this time. Door prizes, drawings and raffles will be held.
The route goes east on Route 50, to 29N through Slanesville and Paw Paw and back to Romney for food, drinks and raffles.
Registration is $20 per motorcycle and $25 for a double (passenger). Contact Roland 304-703-0705 for more information.
Also today: The River House will be hosting a violin-led electric jazz-fusion quartet tonight from 7-9 p.m. Andrew Finn Magill & Friends. Magill has been inspired by Irish music, Brazilian choro, jazz and American fiddle.
Tickets are $18 online and $22 at the door.
SPORTS
Handley handles Trojans
On Tuesday night on Sunrise Summit the Judges of John Handley defeated the Hampshire spikers 3-0. With the loss, Hampshire dropped to 1-2 on the season.
Also: The Trojan football team is hosting Frankfort tonight at Rannells Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
A seasonal look at farming here
Honey harvesting, Dexter beef, ag innovation and more in our Farming Today section
We’ll also cover:
• The Hampshire legends that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame
• How Capon Bridge is honoring veterans next weekend
• The September arts calendar
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday.
