Few votes left to be counted
Hampshire County’s commissioners, meeting as the board of canvass at 9 a.m. Monday will have 30 provisional ballots cast on Election Day to review and decided whether to count each one or not.
In addition, County Clerk Eric Strite said Thursday, 8 absentee ballots that had not been returned by Tuesday evening could still show up and be counted if they were postmarked by Tuesday.
The handful of votes make a difference in the 88th District delegate race where Hampshire’s Rick Hillenbrand led Mineral’s Keith Funkhouser by a single vote after results were tallied Tuesday night, 793-792.
Mineral’s board of canvass will meet at the same time and faces similar numbers.
Strite pointed out that both provisional and absentee ballots to be counted will be split between the 88th and 89th districts. Mineral faces a similar split between the 88th and 87th.
Results will be certified official after the absentee and provisional ballots are counted and a precinct chosen at random is audited.
Covid watch continues
The Hampshire County Health Department has changed its weekly report on Covid-19 from Thursday evening to Monday evening.
The county had 20 new cases in the week that ended Monday (May 9) with 8 active at the time. Nobody was hospitalized.
The county was yellow on the state’s 5-color tracking map for a day earlier in the week, but has remained green since Wednesday.
Also: It’s Friday the 13th, if that means something to you.
THIS WEEKEND
Dance the night away
Hampshire High School upperclassmen are in for an exciting, “Arabian Nights”-themed prom Saturday starting at 8 p.m. in the HHS gymnasium.
Once another prom is in the books, the next senior event is the Baccalaureate, which will take place Sunday, May 22 at Kirby Assembly of God at 4 p.m. The countdown to graduation – May 27 – is upon us.
Tonight: The River House opens its doors at 7 for another Trivia Night, with a “creepy crawly” theme. Gig’s BBQ will be providing food for purchase, and seating is 1st come, 1st serve.
SPORTS
Trojans run track regional
Hampshire’s girls finished 6th and the boys 7th Thursday in the Class AAA Region 2 track meet at Spring Mills.
The shuttle hurdles team of Mulledy Cook, Kora McBride, Lydia Moreland and Teagan Werner earned a trip to state with their 3rd-place finish. McBride also qualified in the high jump, where she finished 2nd.
Amelia Wilson was 4th in discus.
Boys relays in the springs — the 4-by-100 and 4-by-200 — both finished 4th, living them with outside shots at state berths.
Baseball sectionals
It will be Hampshire vs. Washington again in sectional baseball play.
The Patriots beat the Trojans 14-4 on Wednesday to earn a shot at No. 1 seed Jefferson Thursday. But Jefferson saddled its cross-county rival with a 12-2 loss in Shenandoah Junction, pitting Washington against Hampshire in a game that will end the season for the lower and give the winner another shot at Jefferson for the sectional championship.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Turning 40
The Bhavana Society — the Buddhist monastery in High View — is marking its 40th birthday. We’ll take you inside its peaceful setting.
We’ll also cover:
• What the election winners see lying before them, from school board to state delegate.
• Charleston’s latest plan for the WVSSDB campus.
• What’s happening as Hampshire County schools wrap up another year.
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
