MAKING HEADLINES
Valley Health tightening visitation
Valley Health said it will elevate its visitation restrictions to Level Red beginning Monday in response to higher risks of transmitting Covid-19.
The hospital system, which owns Hampshire Memorial, limits patients to 2 care partners, with only 1 allowed in the room at a given time. No social visiting is permitted.
Tire collection Saturday
If you have tires to get rid of, Saturday is your chance.
The Department of Environmental Protection is holding a tire collection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta.
Rules are pretty specific.
It’s open only to West Virginia residents (not businesses) and for tires off cars and light trucks only. Tires must be off the rims and DEP will only accept 10 tires per person.
Oh, and social distancing will be required.
FedEx building hub in Md.
FedEx was approved Thursday to build a distribution center south of Cumberland on 40 acres at Route 51 and Mexico Farms Road. The number of new jobs that will come with the 16,000-square-foot facility has not been disclosed.
Buck season opens Monday
Buck season its opens 2-week run Monday. DNR is predicting a great season.
It’s also a concurrent antlerless season here.
Small game hunting, including bobcats, is prohibited during the first 3 days of buck season.
Covid update
Hampshire’s Covid-19 cases are spiking again as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Health Department reported 24 new cases Thursday on top of 30 on Wednesday and 40 Tuesday.
The county’s active case total this morning stood at 117. Five people are hospitalized with the virus that has claimed 52 Hampshire County lives since April 2020.
The county remained red Thursday on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
Also: Romney Middle School was on virtual instruction today for the 2nd day in a row, due to water issues at the school.
THIS WEEKEND
Start the giving
Shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child can be dropped off in Romney at Safe Haven Tabernacle, 125 N. Charlevoix Place, from 5 to 7 tonight, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church at 304-822-0258.
SPORTS
Big 12 honors Staley
Hampshire High grad and WVU kickoff specialist Evan Staley has been named to the Big 12’s all-academic first team in football. WVU had 11 first-teamers and 24 honorees overall.
Also: Hampshire’s swimmers dive into their season Saturday with their 1st meet, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Shepherd University.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
All the skinny on one brimming week
• Results from the 1st day of buck season
• A preview of the biggest shopping season of the year
• What to do with your Thanksgiving leftovers
• A life of thanks and thoughts on our gratitude in 2021
• An airman’s meal
