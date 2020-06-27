A high-speed chase that began in Hardy County Thursday afternoon ended atop Cooper Mountain when Sheriff John Alkire nabbed the car’s teen occupants in the woods by Mountain View Assembly of God.
The 17-year-olds from Missouri are not being named because they are juveniles, but they face a litany of charges, including fleeing in a vehicle, failure to obey traffic signs, improper registration, driving left of center and passing in a no passing zone. Other charges may be brought by the Hardy County Prosecuting Attorney’s office as juvenile proceedings.
The chase began on Corridor H when troopers spotted the black BMW shoot through a construction zone at 100 mph. Officers chased the car through Wardensville, up Route 259 to U.S. 50, where the car turned east, then doubled back west into Hampshire County.
When it stopped in front of tack strips on Cooper Mountain, the 2 boys fled on foot into the woods.
