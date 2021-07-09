MAKING HEADLINES
Woman pleads to drug conspiracy
MARTINSBURG — An Augusta woman has admitted her role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy.
Jessica Lee Lynch, 38, pled guilty in Martinsburg federal court Thursday to a single count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base. The conspiracy was carried out between January and October 2020.
Lynch faces 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million. The U.S. Attorney’s Office worked closely with the Hampshire County Prosecutor’s Office to bring this case forward. The Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crime Task Force investigated.
Bridge teardown affects river traffic
The demolition of the Blue Bridge will temporarily limit river access there, the Division of Highways says.
Removal of the existing John Blue truss bridge over the South Branch has begun and should be finished in 2 weeks.
The work will limit access for recreational use in the Blues Beach area, with narrower channels, the possibility of falling debris during work hours and altered portage.
THIS WEEKEND
Cornhole to bring community together
A cornhole tournament at Big Anchor Campground tomorrow, Saturday, July 10, will raise money to go toward DJ Johnson’s medical expenses. Johnson recently received a liver transplant, and every little bit helps. Registration will begin at noon until 1:30 p.m. Entry is $20, which also includes a grilled hot dog and a beverage. Beer will be available for those 21 and older, and designated drivers will be available for folks who need a ride within 15 minutes of the campground. For more information, find the “D.J. Johnson Cornhole Tournament” Facebook event.
Also on Saturday: The River House welcomes bluegrass duo Davis Bradley back to The Riverside Stage. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door and kids 17 and under are admitted for free. Feel free to bring your own chairs (tables are first come, first serve). For more information or to buy a ticket, visit TRH website at www.theriverhousewv.org.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Get ready for the fair
We have our annual 56-page guide to the 2021 Hampshire County Fair.
We’ll also cover:
• Planning for the 1st new schools that will be built
• Three months later, one rescued dog’s tale
• How ADA-compliant are the high school athletics facilities?
