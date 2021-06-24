Bring in your bird feeders: an unidentified virus is spreading through several wild bird species in the Mountain State, said officials from the Department of Natural Resources.
Several common bird species are being hit hard here with an unidentified virus. Until further notice, WVDNR is asking that folks bring in all bird feeders and suet feeders.
Starlings, blue jays, robins, grackles and brown-headed cowbirds are among the top species to be affected. Symptoms seen in the birds are swollen eyes with crusty discharge, trouble with breathing and blood from the mouth, and the affected birds don't usually survive it.
Right now, there isn't much information on the virus, but Three Rivers Avian Center in Hinton suggests several ways to help:
- Bring in your bird feeders until officials reveal that this issue has been resolved (hummingbird feeders are OK, WVDNR said, though make sure they're clean and the sugar water is fresh).
- Keep bird baths clean with a 10 percent bleach solution.
- Don't handle sick or dead birds. If handling these birds is absolutely necessary, wear disposable gloves.
- Keep all pets away from sick or dead birds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.