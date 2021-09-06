All 6th-graders at Romney Middle School will be schooled at home this week, Principal John Watson told RMS parents in an automated call Monday at noon.
Watson said the entire class had potentially been exposed to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, so the entire class was to stay home from school until next Monday, Sept. 13.
Teachers will be in touch with students and all work is to be completed via teh Schoology platform.
Watson urged parents to seek medical attention for their children if a child exhibits 2 or more symptoms of Covid, including a temperature of 100.6 or higher, congestion, loss of taste or smell, aches and tiredness among others.
