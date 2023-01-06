MAKING HEADLINES
Trout stockings, new fishing regs return
West Virginia DNR announced yesterday new fishing regulations and the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams around the state.
“Trout stocking in West Virginia is just one of the ways we contribute to the preservation and enhancement of our natural resources, while also providing a fun and exciting outdoor activity for folks of all ages to enjoy,” said DNR director Brett McMillion. “Our state’s beautiful lakes, streams and rivers are a true treasure and we hope first-time and experienced anglers alike can get out and cast a line this year.”
Stockings officially returned on Tuesday, at the Greenbrier River (Marlinton section), James P. Bailey Lake, Larenim Park Lake and Williams River.
The DNR publishes a list of recently stocked water at wvdnr.gov/fish-stockings. Anglers may also find out what waters have been stocked by calling the stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.
The state’s updated fishing regulations went into effect on Jan. 1 and include changes to regulations regarding delayed harvest and catch-and-release waters.
Mark your calendars: The Hampshire County Arts Council’s Art Club will soon begin its Spring Session for students from fourth grade to 12th grade (public school, home school and WVSDB). The club will meet once a week on Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m., beginning Jan. 18.
The fee is $10 per student per month, with discounts available for families with two or more students joining.
For more information about the club, the fee or how to sign up, email classes@hampshirearts.org.
Did you know? This evening will welcome the first full moon of the year, January’s Wolf Moon. The full moon will rise around dusk and set around dawn, meaning the Wolf Moon will be visible for most of the night.
This moon is also a “micromoon,” meaning that it will be on the far side of Earth, furthest from the sun, making it the opposite of a “supermoon.”
Other names for the January full moon are the “Old Moon,” as well as the “Frost Moon,” both of which arise from Native American traditions.
The next full moon – usually associated with the moniker “Snow Moon” – will be on Feb. 5.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
SPORTS
Trojans beat Berkeley by 50
Led by senior Hannah Ault's 19 points, the Trojans took care of business last night defeating Berkeley Springs 73-23. The win puts the Trojans back at .500, with a record of 5-5.
Next up for HHS is a home game on Monday night against James Wood.
HHS boys head to Elkins: The Trojan boys look to get back on track tomorrow as they take a road trip to Elkins. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. against the Tigers.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
WVSDB charges into 2023
A look at some of the big changes taking place at the school
We’ll also cover:
• Some of the buzz around satellite Internet’s buzzword, “Starlink”
• The first steps to nominating names for our new schools
• The start of the legislative session – and what’s on the minds of our new delegates
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.