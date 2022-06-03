MAKING HEADLINES
Worsening numbers
Hampshire County was back in the yellow Thursday on the state’s 5-color tracking map for Covid-19 cases.
Hampshire’s infection rate soared from 1.73 on Tuesday to 16.4 on Thursday. The positivity rate climbed from 0.6 to 5.76 over the same 3 days.
Nearly half of the state’s 55 counties were yellow Thursday. The state rates counties on the better of the 2 scores. Only 7 counties had both metrics in the green.
Romney votes: Early voting runs until 4 this afternoon and 9 to 5 Saturday at Romney’s Town Hall for the June 14 municipal election.
Five council seats are on the ballot along with town recorder. Voters are also being asked if they support adding a $2.50 fee to the water and sewer bills to help fund the Romney fire company.
Early voting cointinues next week, 8-4 Monday-Friday and 9-5 Saturday.
MEMORIAL SERVICES
Civil War Decoration Day
The county’s losses on both sides of the Civil War will be remembered in a ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday at Indian Mound Cemetery.
A tour of the trenches at Fort Mill Ridge will begin at 10:30 a.m. Talks about the trenches, Fort Mill Ridge Foundation and a Civil War soldier will be held at 3 p.m. at Taggart Hall.
Other memorial services:
• Mt. Zion Cemetery: Annual meeting of the Mount Zion Memorial Association, Ford Hill Road 4 miles south of U.S. 50, 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Guest speaker: Pastor Shirley Reed of the Augusta United Methodist Charge.
• Tearcoat Brethren: 1 p.m. Sunday, at Central Hampshire Park’s A-B pavilions. A business meeting will follow along with light refreshments.
• Augusta Cemetery: Memorial Service, 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Augusta United Methodist Church. Guest speaker: Pastor Don Kesner of Christ Community Church. Special music.
• Mount Union Church : Mount Union Christian Church cemetery and the Old Kidwell Cemetery memorial service, 2 p.m. Sunday. Speaker: Richard White. The church is on Route 29, north of Slanesville.
THIS WEEKEND
RHS alumni to feast after 2 years off
RHS alumni are gathering at the Augusta Fire Hall Saturday to celebrate the return of their annual banquet and dance. Their tickets – $25 – will get them their dinner, music and dancing, as well as visiting and reminiscing about the “old days” with their classmates of the past.
The banquet begins at 6 p.m., and the dance will follow from 9 to 11 p.m. It’s open to all RHS alumni and their guests.
The RHS museum (located on School Street) will be open earlier Saturday afternoon, as well.
Music to our ears: Award-winning composer and musician Hiroya Tsukamoto returns to The River House this evening for a concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Relax by the river and listen to Hiroya’s musical journey.
Tickets are $15 at the door.
On Saturday, he will be holding a guitar workshop at 10 a.m. at TRH, too. Visit their website to find out how you can register. Spaces are limited.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Where eagles soar
A Romney Boy Scout troop has its 1st female Eagle Scout.
We’ll also cover:
• The monks of the Bhavana Society in High View turn 40
• The details on this month’s Relay for Life
• Judge Carter Williams’s upcoming disciplinary hearing
