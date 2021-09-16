Covid-19 claimed has another Hampshire County life.
A 52-year-old woman from Augusta has died from complications of the virus, the 39th person here to be killed by the disease., the Health Department reported this morning (Thursday, Sept. 16).
“We ask that everyone please respect this life lost by taking care of one another and wearing your masks, limiting your gatherings, and social distancing,” the Health Department said.
Her death comes barely 2 weeks after the county’s 38th covid death. That death, announced Aug. 30, was the 1st since June 8.
The county reported 24 new cases of the disease Monday, bringing the active total to 178. Eight people are hospitalized.
