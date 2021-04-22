Potomac Edison is calling customers in the area from Purgitsville south to Moorefield to notify them that it plans to cut service to the area from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday (April 23) while work is being done on the powerlines there.
The West Virginia Council of Churches released a public service announcement encouraging the use of face masks, handwashing, and physical distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
