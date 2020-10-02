MAKING HEADLINES
Food giveaway Saturday
A food giveaway for Hampshire County families will start at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Christian Church Augusta.
“We are planning on doing a huge food outreach,” Haven of Hope said on Facebook this week.
This will be the 4th time Haven of Hope and Blessings of Hope have provided food boxes to families since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
Unlike previous giveaways, recipients will not have to go online to acquire tickets in advance. Just show up and get a box of food while supplies last.
“Tell you friends, family and anyone who needs a hand up in these times,” Haven of Hope said.
Hope Christian Church is located at 15338 Northwestern Turnpike, on Augusta’s east edge.
Work starts Sunday night on 50
Two weeks of overnight delays will start Sunday night on U.S. 50 just east of Romney.
The Division of Highways said repaving work will be done on 50 from Bill Taylor Road to the light in front of Hampshire High School. Crews will be working from 7 each night to 5 the next morning Sunday through Thursday.
Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic through the work zone.
As always, the exact schedule relies on weather conditions.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Swing into autumn
Two Hampshire County traditions are in full swing this weekend.
• The Potomac Eagle began a month of daily trips through the Trough Thursday. The tourist train runs at 1 p.m. Monday-Friday during October.
This Saturday and Sunday — and the weekends following — you have 2 chances each day to make the colorful trip, at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
• The House of the Setting Sun is open tonight and Saturday at 7:30 for its annual scarefest in Green Spring. Masks (protective, not Halloween) are required.
Also this weekend: Fairview Lutheran, just east of Capon Bridge, has an indoor yard sale (with homemade apple butter and other food) starting at 8 today and Saturday.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Win streak heads to Keyser
Hampshire’s football Trojans have 2 victories in a row propelling them into tonight’s game at Class AA powerhouse Keyser. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Halloween alternatives
As Romney and Capon Bridge prepare to vote on whether to have trick-or-treating this year, some other choices are available for the holiday.
We’ll also cover:
• What you need to know about voting — whether it’s by mail, early or Election Day
• A new year begins for warming Hampshire County’s children.
• Changes the schools are making for fundraisers
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.