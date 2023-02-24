MAKING HEADLINES
Route 50 west of Romney to be 1-lane next week
MECHANICSBURG— Route 50 south of Mechanicsburg – west of Romney – will be reduced to one lane beginning Monday.
The main thoroughfare will be one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Monday until Friday, March 3 for bridge repairs. The lane closure will be located just east of the road’s intersection with Old Mechanicsburg Gap Road, County Route 50/29.
Traffic will be maintained by flaggers, and signs will be in place to alert drivers. Caution is advised while traveling through the work zone.
THIS WEEKEND
Support HHS Harmony for their Texas trip
On Sunday, Feb. 26, join the HHS Harmony Show Choir for a “Dessert Theatre” at 3 p.m. at the High School’s auditorium. Tickets are $5 each, and all proceeds will go towards the students’ travel to Nashville in May. The all-you-can-eat dessert will be served after the performance. Support the effort these students have given to their passion with only $5 and come along for a show and a sweet.
On Friday: Belt out some songs or recite poetic sentences at this month’s Open Mic at The River House from 6 to 9 p.m. Food and drinks are available for purchase at the café.
SPORTS
Trojans host sectional championship tonight
On Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m., the No.1 seeded Hampshire Trojans will host No. 2 Keyser in the sectional championships. The two teams split the season series, Hampshire winning 39-37 in Keyser and the Golden Tornado winning 40-38 at The Summit. Check the Hampshire Review Facebook page for score updates.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
‘March’ your calendars
A glimpse at the events March has in store
We’ll also cover:
• Kids who excel – The second nine weeks’ honor roll
• The scoop with the new Ice Mountain school site in Slanesville
• The latest on Capon Bridge’s comprehensive plan
