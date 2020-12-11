Another Hampshire County resident has succumbed to the COVID-19 virus, the 6th victim of the pandemic.
The Health Department reported this morning (Friday, Dec. 11) that a 74-year-old woman from Levels died of complications from the virus at UPMC-Western Maryland in Cumberland.
Per policy, the department provided no more identifying information.
Hampshire County’s 5th death was reported just the day before.
As of Thursday afternoon, the county had 191 active cases with 13 hospitalizations.
