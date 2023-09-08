MAKING HEADLINES
Tut, tut, it looks like rain
Farmers, gardeners, lawn enthusiasts and, well, everyone else, sighed in relief yesterday as rain droplets dampened Hampshire County.
The rain began Thursday morning in Romney, and a Thursday night storm lit up the sky with bright flashes of lightning.
Some folks took to Facebook, reporting rain totals around the county. One user commented that Augusta received 2 inches yesterday, including the evening storms. Shanks got about 3/4-inch, and someone in Slanesville reported that they received 1-1/2 inches, while a Capon Bridge user reported getting an inch more than Slanesville.
Whatever the case, the rain was welcome – and it may not be over. The National Weather Service is forecasting an 80% chance of rain today, mainly this evening, with rainfall amounts projected to reach somewhere between 1/2 and 3/4 inches.
The 80% chance of rain carries through Saturday into Sunday as well.
O, Tannenbaum
That’s “Oh, Christmas Tree,” for those less versed in German holiday verse.
Every year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service chooses a national forest to provide the official Christmas tree for the U.S. Capitol’s West Lawn – and this year, the tree is traveling to Washington, D.C. from Monongahela National Forest. This forest also provided the tree in 1976.
The tree will be traveling through Romney on its journey to the nation’s capital, and will be at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind (301 East Main Street) on Tuesday, Nov. 14 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
THIS WEEKEND
A Saturday celebration of the arts, veterans and hot rods
Ready for some artsy fun? Get ready for the 5th annual Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Centered around the Taggart Hall Gazebo, demonstrations and learning experiences, in-action drawing competition, art supply giveaway, and so much more will take hold of Romney. Swing by the Co-op’s Tiki Hut for refreshments and delicious bites.
This year brings a new scarecrow contest, and festival-goers of all ages are invited to participate and even bring their own scarecrows built from their own supplies at home.
Also on Saturday: Show honor to the nation’s heroes by attending the 10th annual Veterans Appreciation Festival and Freedom Ride at the Capon Bridge fire hall from noon to 6 p.m.
Rev up for the Freedom Ride that begins at 10 a.m. at Romney Cycle; registration at 8:30 a.m. The annual veterans fest in Capon Bridge will feature live music, food vendors, activities and a kid’s zone, and all proceeds go toward assisting veterans and their families in multiple counties, including Hampshire Mineral, Grant, Hardy, Morgan, Allegany (Md.) and Frederick (Va.)
Also on Saturday: Hampshire Heritage Car Show will pedal to the metal for the ninth-year celebration from 9 to 11 a.m.; awards at 3 p.m.
Gun raffles, door prizes, a drag race, and so much more will enthuse drivers and car lovers. Competitors pay an admission fee of $15, but the admission is free to spectators, and all proceeds will benefit Hampshire County Sherriff’s Department Youth Fund.
SPORTS
Hall of Fame game at Rannells Field
Tonight, the Hampshire Trojans (1-1) welcome Hedgesville (1-1) to Sunrise Summit with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
At halftime, five inductees will be introduced as the newest members of the Hampshire Hall of Fame.
Pioneers win 1st game since 2021
The RMS football team went on the road yesterday and defeated Harpers Ferry 28-6. This marks coach Jarrett Hott's first win of his career.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Gear up for Founders Day
All the details for the Capon Bridge festival in our annual special section
We’ll also cover:
• What you need to know about flu season
• The September grand jury indictments
• Your guide to dancing a square
