For the 1st time in months, Hampshire County went 24 hours without new cases of Covid-19 being reported.
The Health Department listed no new cases on Sunday, followed by just 1 Monday.
The relief meant that the county had only 5 active cases Monday, with 2 hospitalized.
On the other hand, the virus claimed its 60th life here last week. The department reported on Friday that an 82-year-old man from Romney succumbed to the disease. The agency doesn’t provide any further identifying information.
Hampshire County was green on the state’s 5-color tracking map Tuesday morning, the 6th consecutive day in the best status. The state had only 5 of the 55 counties marked yellow and 1 gold. The other 49 were green.
Health officials point out that some of the improved numbers are simply a matter of reporting, or not reporting.
With more testing kits available, some people are checking themselves at home and not reporting the results to the county or state.
Hampshire’s vaccination rate remains the 3rd lowest in the state. Just 37.6% are fully vaccinated and only 15.2% have received the booster shot. o
